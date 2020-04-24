Bank of England to buy another 13.5 bln pounds of gilts next week

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it would buy 13.5 billion pounds ($16.7 billion) of British government bonds next week, in line with past weeks, as it proceeds with buying 200 billion pounds of assets to help the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

The purchases, which form the main part of the BoE’s quantitative easing programme, will be split across nine auctions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for short-dated, medium- and long-dated bonds.

The BoE said it may review its purchase plans after the UK Debt Management Office announces which gilts it will sell via tender next week.

The BoE does not typically buy gilts that have been sold recently by the DMO. ($1 = 0.8098 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)