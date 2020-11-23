Bank of England's Haldane: vaccine news has been better than BoE expected

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said news on COVID-19 vaccines had been better than the central bank factored into its most recent forecasts for the economy.

“I’d say on balance that news has been to the positive side of our assumptions in November,” Haldane told the Treasury Committee in Britain’s parliament on Monday.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the progress on the vaccines felt like “the first light at the end of the tunnel” in several months and the BoE would follow developments closely. (Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg)