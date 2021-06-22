UK names Mann to Bank of England's MPC, reappoints Haskel

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said Catherine Mann, until recently the global chief economist at Citibank, had been appointed to the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, and that Jonathan Haskel had been reappointed to serve another term.

Mann’s three-year term would begin on Sept. 1 to replace Gertjan Vlieghe who has served on the MPC since September 2015, the ministry said. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)