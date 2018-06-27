FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 10:37 AM / a minute ago

UPDATE 1-Bank of England says UK banks can manage hard Brexit

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Updates with Carney statement)
    By Andy Bruce and Huw Jones
    LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain's banks could deal with
a hard Brexit next March if need be, Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney said on Wednesday, rejecting European Union warnings
that lenders are inadequately prepared.
    The BoE's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said banks in
Britain are holding enough capital and will not need any more to
face any turbulence in markets if Britain leaves the EU next
March without a deal.
    On Monday, the European Union's banking watchdog, the
European Banking Authority (EBA) said banks had failed to make
enough progress in their Brexit preparations and should not
expect help from "miracle" public intervention.
    "With respect, the EBA's comments earlier this week were
incomplete" Carney said in a news conference. "They did not
acknowledge the temporary permissions regime ... which has been
very clearly signalled by the UK government."
    Carney said British authorities' preparation of banks for
Brexit had been "rock solid" and that the BoE continued to judge
that the UK banking system could support the real economy
through a disorderly Brexit.
    The FPC said capital levels at banks were now high enough
that it would leave unchanged their so-called counter cyclical
capital buffer or CCYB at 1 percent, binding from the end of
November.
     The committee had said in March it would review this month
whether the buffer should be raised due to other risks that
build up over the course of a credit cycle. These include
mortgages granted at high loan-to-income ratios that bump up
against the BoE's ceiling and unsecured consumer lending.
    This buffer aims to ensure that banks build up capital to
guard against risks as the credit cycle picks up, which they can
then draw on during a downturn. It applies on top of other
internationally-required buffers.
    The FPC said on Wednesday that consumer credit continues to
expand rapidly, but measures already taken to stop overheating
were already having an impact, with banks reporting a
significant tightening of unsecured credit.
    The FPC said Britain has made good progress in ensuring that
outstanding derivatives contracts do not pose a risk to the
British economy if there is no Brexit transition deal in place
by next March.
    The FPC also said it will launch in 2019 its first pilot
stress test to check on the ability of a select number of
lenders to withstand a cyber attack.
    Risks from the global economy remained material and have
increased, the BoE said, noting that trade tensions have
intensified.

 (Editing by Stephen Addison)
