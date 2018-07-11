UK gets orders of more than 20.5 bln stg at sale of new 2041 linker

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Britain received orders worth more than 20.5 billion pounds ($27.15 billion) at a sale via syndication of a new index-linked gilt, with the deal size eventually fixed at 3.5 billion pounds, a bookrunner said on Wednesday.

The 0.125 percent 2041 linker was priced 1.5 basis points above the existing 0.625 percent 2040 index-linked gilt .

Citigroup Global Markets, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank acted jointly as bookrunners. ($1 = 0.7550 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet)