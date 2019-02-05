UPDATE 1-UK to sell 2.5 bln stg of 2041 linker after sale via syndication

(Adds details of sale)

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain will sell 2.5 billion pounds of a 20-year index-linked gilt on Tuesday after attracting orders worth more than 19.6 billion pounds at a sale via syndication, one of the deal’s bookrunners said.

The 0.125 percent 2041 linker was priced at 1.75 basis points above the similar 0.625 percent 2040 bond.

Barclays, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and RBC acted jointly as bookrunners. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)