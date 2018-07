LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Books opened on the sale via syndication of a new 0.125 percent index-linked British government bond due in 2041, a bookrunner on the deal said on Wednesday.

Price guidance for the new bond was 1.5 to 2.0 basis points above the similar 0.625 percent 2040 linker, the bookrunner said.

Citigroup Global Markets, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank were appointed as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Alistair Smout)