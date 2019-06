LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs, Nomura, J.P. Morgan and UBS will act as joint bookrunners for the syndicated sale of a 0.125% index-linked gilt maturing in 2041 next month, the UK Debt Management Office said on Friday.

The DMO confirmed the sale, expected to raise several billion pounds, would take place in the week starting July 8, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)