UK to sell 2.5 bln stg of 2041 linker after sale via syndication

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain will sell 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) of a 20-year index-linked gilt after attracting bids worth more than 20 billion pounds at a sale via syndication on Tuesday, one of the bookrunners said.

Goldman Sachs International, JPMorgan, Nomura and UBS Investment Bank acted jointly as bookrunners for the sale of the 0.125% 2041 linker.

The bond was priced 3.75 basis points above the similar 0.625% 2040 index-linked gilt. ($1 = 0.8026 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans)

