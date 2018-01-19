FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 8:56 AM / in an hour

Britain names banks to sell 30-year index-linked bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Debt Management Office named Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Lloyds Bank and Santander GBM to act as joint bookrunners for the sale of several billion pounds of a 30-year index-linked bond.

The DMO said it would provide further details later on Friday about the timing of the syndication of the 2048 index-linked gilt which carries a 0.125 percent coupon .

The DMO said in November that it expected to carry out the syndication in late January or early February. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Kate Holton)

