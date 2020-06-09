UK gets near-record 70 bln pound demand for new 30-year bond

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Britain received more than 70 billion pounds ($88 billion) in demand when it sold 9 billion pounds of a new 30-year government bond on Tuesday, not far off the record 84 billion pounds in orders last month for a 10-year gilt.

The October 2050 gilt, which pays a coupon of 0.625%, was priced to yield 0.5 basis points more than the current 30-year benchmark gilt , bookrunners said.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Nomura and Santander acted as joint leads on the transaction. ($1 = 0.7914 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)