Orders for UK 2054 gilt exceed 23 bln stg

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Britain received more than 23 billion pounds ($29.75 billion) in orders at the launch of a new 2054 government bond during the first 30 minutes after order books opened, one of the bookrunners on the syndication said on Tuesday.

Price guidance for the bond remained unchanged at minus 25 basis points to flat versus the 2052 gilt, and books are due to close at 0900 GMT, the bookrunner added.

Citi, HSBC, NatWest Markets and Santander are acting as lead managers on the transaction. ($1 = 0.7730 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)