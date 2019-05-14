UK to sell 4.75 bln stg of new 2054 gilt - bookrunner

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Britain will sell 4.75 billion pounds ($6.15 billion) of a new 1.625% 2054 government bond after receiving more than 31.5 billion pounds in orders, one of the bookrunners on the deal said on Tuesday.

Pricing for the gilt was earlier fixed to yield 0.25 basis points below the benchmark 3.75% 2052 gilt, implying a price at the top end of initial guidance.

Citi, HSBC, NatWest Markets and Santander are acting as lead managers on the transaction. ($1 = 0.7726 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)