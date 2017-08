LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's government debt agency named Citi, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Nomura on Friday as joint bookrunners for the sale via syndication next month of an index-linked gilt maturing in 2056.

The UK Debt Management Office confirmed the sale of the 0.125 percent 2056 index-linked gilt would take place in the week starting July 10, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout)