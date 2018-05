LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Debt Management Office has named a syndicate of banks to sell a new conventional gilt with a 2071 maturity date, with the sale in the week starting May 14.

The sale of the October 2071 gilt, which will extend the UK gilt curve by more than three years, will be led by Barclays , Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International and NatWest Markets as joint bookrunners.