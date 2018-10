LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain has attracted orders worth more than 27 billion pounds ($35 billion) so far at a sale via syndication of its longest-dated government bond, one of the deal’s bookrunners said on Tuesday.

Price guidance for the 1.625 percent 2071 gilt has been set at 1.25 basis points below the similar 3.5 percent 2068 gilt.

Books are due to close at 0900 GMT. ($1 = 0.7658 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)