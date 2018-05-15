UPDATE 1-UK draws record 37 bln stg demand at launch of new 2071 bond

(Updates with orders, deal size and fund manager comment)

By David Milliken

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Investors placed a record 37 billion pounds ($50.2 billion) worth of orders on Tuesday for a new British government bond which will mature in 2071, one of the bookrunners on the deal said.

Within an hour of books opening for the syndication of the 1.625 percent gilt, which matures in October 2071, the volume of orders beat the previous 26.4 billion pound record set a year ago at the sale of a new 40-year gilt.

The UK Debt Management Office will issue 6.0 billion pounds of the new bond, and it will be priced to yield 0.5 basis points less than the July 2068 gilt, which is the longest currently in issue and offers a yield of around 1.69 percent.

The nominal amount sold is the highest of any gilt syndication since 2010, when the DMO issued 8 billion of 2040 conventional debt and then 6 billion pounds of 2040 index-linked gilts.

The new gilt’s yield is at the bottom end of an initial guidance range, which is typical at British government bond syndications and reflects high investor appetite.

Ultra-long British government bonds typically draw strong demand from domestic life insurers and pension funds, who use the bonds to match long-term liabilities.

“The syndication is an opportune time for pension schemes to accelerate or restructure their hedging programs,” said Rakesh Girdharlal, a senior portfolio manager at Aviva Investors.

The gilt’s coupon matched up well for hedging deferred pension liabilities, he added.

More broadly, British government bond prices were a fraction weaker on the day, after futures took a slight knock from official data showing the fastest first-quarter job creation figures since late 2015.

The syndication was led by Barclays, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs International and NatWest Markets, who acted as joint bookrunners.

Britain’s DMO aims to raise at least 18.0 billion pounds through four gilt syndications this financial year, including at least 9.5 billion pounds via conventional issuance and 8.5 billion pounds through index-linked bonds. ($1 = 0.7378 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Catherine Evans and Angus MacSwan)