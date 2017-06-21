FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-UK debt office chief says past year highlights virtue of clear issuance plan

1 Min Read

(Adds missing word in headline)

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The head of Britain's debt management office said on Wednesday that uncertainty following last year's referendum vote to leave the European Union highlighted the importance of a clear plan for debt issuance.

Britain kicked off talks this week to leave the EU, almost a year after the country held a referendum on its membership of the bloc.

"If we think about what has happened in the UK and elsewhere in the last 12 months, there is a real virtue in having a very clear, predictable plan," UK Debt Management Office chief executive Robert Stheeman said at a Euromoney bond conference in London.

"We will, within this, move things around this year, as we have done in previous years but in general we like to be as predictable as possible in times like this." (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

