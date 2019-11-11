UK debt office to publish updated 2019/20 financing remit

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s Debt Management Office said it would publish an adjustment to the size and composition of its gilt issuance plans for the 2019/20 financial year on Tuesday at 0730 GMT.

The DMO typically revises its financing remit November or December when new forecasts for the public finances are published at the budget.

However, finance minister Sajid Javid postponed the budget he was due to give earlier this month, because of the lack of clarity over Brexit and the approach of an early election.

The DMO also said on Monday that HSBC and law firm Clifford Chance were named as structuring and legal advisors respectively for Britain’s second sukuk sovereign issue. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)