UPDATE 1-UK rate futures close above 100 for first time

(Adds to confirm milestone)

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Sterling interest rate futures closed above the 100 mark for the first time on Thursday, potentially an indication that investors are pricing in negative Bank of England interest rates next year.

The short sterling contracts for late 2021 through to early 2022 settled above the 100 mark, up around 2-3 ticks on the day.

Short sterling contracts are priced as 100 minus the future expected central bank rate in basis points, so a reading above 100 indicates investors are betting on negative rates in future.

Having depleted its conventional toolkit of policy measures, the Bank of England is reviewing the effectiveness of negative policy rates, although it has said they may be some way off and are by no means a certainty.

The Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank have cut rates below zero to deter banks from parking cash at the central banks and instead lend money to boost growth. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)