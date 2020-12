(Corrects day of week)

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain is seeking banks to advise on how to structure the issuance of its first green government bond, which is planned for next year, the United Kingdom Debt Management Office said on Tuesday.

The DMO said Britain’s finance ministry had published a tender application for businesses which want to apply for the role. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Andrew Heavens)