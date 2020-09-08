Bond sale shows UK gilt market in good health, DMO boss says

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The sale of a new 15-year British government bond via syndication showed the gilt market remains in good health, the head of the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Tuesday.

Britain sold 8 billion pounds ($10.4 billion) of the 0.625% 2035 gilt, having attracted orders worth 76.2 billion pounds.

“Once again, we have seen another extremely encouraging indication of the strength and depth of the gilt market,” Robert Stheeman, chief executive officer of the DMO, said in a statement.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, JPMorgan, Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets and RBC acted jointly as bookrunners for the deal. ($1 = 0.7675 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)