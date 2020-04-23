INTERVIEW-Market can take mammoth UK bond issuance in stride: DMO's Stheeman

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s government bond market should be able to take in its stride an unprecedented slew of issuance planned for the next three months, the head of the country’s debt agency said.

Earlier the United Kingdom Debt Management Office (DMO) said it would issue 180 billion pounds ($222 billion) of bonds from April through July - more than it had recently pencilled in for the entire 2020/21 fiscal year - as it rushes to fund a surge in government spending to soften a coronavirus recession.

DMO Chief Executive Robert Stheeman told Reuters he was “genuinely confident” that the glut of bonds would be snapped up by the market. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)