LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Barclays, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and RBC will act as joint bookrunners for a sale via syndication of the 0.125 percent 2041 index-linked gilt, Britain’s debt agency said on Friday.

The sale will take place in the week commencing Feb. 4, subject to market and demand conditions, the Debt Management Office said in a statement. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Kate Holton)