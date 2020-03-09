Healthcare
UK 2-year yield slips below zero again as panic grips stock markets

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark two-year government bond yield briefly slipped below zero again on Monday as panic in global stock markets continued to send investors piling into safe haven assets.

The two-year yield fell to -0.002%, down 9 basis points on the day, after trading in the U.S. S&P 500 equity index was halted for 15 minutes, an automatic measure that kicks in once losses exceed 7% in a day.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year gilt yield hit a new record low of 0.074%, down 16 bps on day. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

