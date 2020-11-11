Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

UK 10-year gilt yield hits highest since March lockdown slump

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British 10-year government bond yields hit their highest level since late March, at the start of the country’s first coronavirus lockdown, as investors extended their bets on a global economy recovery spurred by a COVID-19 vaccine.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields touched 0.428% in early trade on Wednesday, their highest level since March 25 and up about 2 basis points on the day. The yield on 20-year gilts hit their highest level since March 20 at 0.969%.

Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

