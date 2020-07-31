Bonds News
July 31, 2020 / 12:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK 10-year government bond yields hit all-time low

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British 10-year benchmark government bond yields sank to their lowest level on record on Friday, pushing past a low that had held since March as concerns about weak global growth data and a second wave of COVID-19 infections mounted.

Ten-year yields dropped 2 basis points on the day to 0.073%, a whisker below the previous all-time low of 0.074% first struck on March 9 and again on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data.

Five-year gilt yields also hit a record low of -0.150%. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below