LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s Debt Management Office said on Friday it planned to sell a conventional or index-linked gilt via syndication in November.

It also announced Barclays , BoA Merrill Lynch , Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets and Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners on a sale via syndication of the 1.625% 2054 conventional gilt, due to be held in the week starting Sept. 9.