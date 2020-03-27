UK gilt prices jump as BoE increases buy-back plan for Tuesday

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - British government bond prices jumped on Friday after the Bank of England said it would increase the amount of gilts it plans to buy from the market at a so-called reverse auction on Tuesday.

Gilt futures rose by around 40 ticks shortly after the BoE said it would buy back 1.5 billion pounds worth of short-dated government bonds on March 31, up from the 1.0 billion-pound size of reverse auctions it held this week.

The BoE has ramped up its bond-buying programme as part of its efforts to limit the damage to Britain’s economy from the spread of coronavirus. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)