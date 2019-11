LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Debt Management Office named BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and NatWest Markets as joint bookrunners for the syndication of an inflation linked government bond later this month, expected to raise several billion pounds.

The DMO confirmed it expected to sell the 0.125% 2041 index-linked gilt during the week starting Nov. 18, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Costas Pitas)