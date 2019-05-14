CORRECTED-UK opens books on sales of 2054 gilt - bookrunners

(Corrects spread to 0.25 bps from 25 bps)

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Britain has opened books on the sale of several billion pounds of a new 1.625% 2054 government bond, one of the bookrunners on the deal said on Tuesday.

Price guidance for the new gilt is for it to yield between 0.25 basis points below to flat versus the 3.75% 2052 gilt, the bookrunner added.

Citi, HSBC, NatWest Markets and Santander are acting as lead managers on the transaction.