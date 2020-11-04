UK two-year gilt yields touch six-week low after U.S. election

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British government bond prices rose sharply on Wednesday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries as investors braced for a delay to the result of the U.S. presidential election.

Two-year gilt yields opened more than 6 basis points lower at -0.094%, their lowest since Sept. 22, while 10-year gilt yields fell to their lowest since Oct. 29 at 0.207%, down almost 7 basis points. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)