Yields on UK gilts hit two-week highs as global markets rally

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Yields on British government bonds hit their highest levels in two weeks on Wednesday as investors around the world ramped up their bets on riskier assets on hopes of more economic stimulus and further easing in coronavirus restrictions.

The yield on Britain’s 10-year gilt hit its highest since May 20 at 0.255% and was up about 2 basis points on the day. Yields on 20- and 30-year gilts hit their highest since May 19. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)