Boohoo says review finds 'many failings' in Leicester supply chain

(Reuters) - Fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L said on Friday an independent review into allegations about working conditions and low pay had found many failings in its Leicester supply chain and had recommended improvements to the company's corporate governance.

“Ms Levitt is satisfied that Boohoo did not deliberately allow poor conditions and low pay to exist within its supply chain, it did not intentionally profit from them and its business model is not founded on exploiting workers in Leicester,” Boohoo said.