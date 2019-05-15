Broadband firms must tell customers about best deals-UK regulator

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - British broadband, phone and pay-TV firms must tell customers about their best deals to encourage them to switch away from uncompetitive contracts long after the initial offer period ends, British telecoms regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday.

Ofcom said more than 20 million people had passed their initial contract period and many of them were now paying more than they needed to.

It said customers who bundled their landline and broadband services together paid, on average, around 20% more when they are ‘out of contract’, rising to 26% for customers who also took a pay-TV service in their contracts.