UK's Ofcom pushes to stop loyal broadband customers paying more

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Broadband providers will have to tell customers about their best deals under planned new rules from British telecoms regulator Ofcom aimed to tackle a ‘loyalty penalty’ that makes it difficult for long-standing customers to get the best deals.

Ofcom said on Friday it would review broadband companies’ pricing practices to examine why some customers paid more than others, and whether vulnerable customers needed extra protections to ensure they got a good deal.