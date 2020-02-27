Bonds News
February 27, 2020 / 12:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK finance minister orders new post-budget economic forecasts

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British finance minster Rishi Sunak ordered an additional set of economic forecasts to be produced by the country’s independent budget forecaster, asking that they be published on March 13 - two days after he delivers his first budget.

“Given the unique circumstances this year, I would like to commission the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) to publish a second forecast on the 13 March, to provide a limited update to the 11 March forecast,” Sunak said in a letter to OBR Chairman Robert Chote. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

