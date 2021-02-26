UK to create visa for workers in fast-growing firms

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain will create a new category of visa to allow certain fast-growing businesses to hire high-skilled migrants with fewer checks than under current procedures, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday.

“This new fast-track scale up stream will make it easier for fintech firms to recruit innovators and job creators, who will help them grow,” Sunak said.

Sunak plans to announce more at his annual budget on March 3, and further details will come in July ahead of the programme’s implementation from March 2022.

Under existing rules, British businesses requesting work visas need to register for a licence to act as immigration sponsors or get third-party endorsements, which can be cumbersome for smaller firms. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)