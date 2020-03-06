UK infrastructure plan will not be published next week - PM's spokesman

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - A national plan to boost British infrastructure will not be published next week as hoped but will instead be delivered in the coming months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Friday. “For too long we’ve underinvested in our infrastructure, so it’s vital we give these decisions the proper time and care they deserve,” he said.

“The upcoming budget will set out considerable investment plans and see us deliver on the promises we made to the British people to level up across the UK, the national infrastructure plan will follow in the coming months, and the government and government officials are working on it as a priority.” (Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Andy Bruce)