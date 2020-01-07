UK ministers told to root out money-wasting - PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - British ministers were told on Tuesday to root out waste in government spending, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said, adding that a March 11 budget announcement will take tough decisions to prepare the economy for the next decade.

The spokesman told reporters that Johnson and finance minister Sajid Javid briefed a meeting of senior ministers that the budget would focus on delivering on promises made in the campaign ahead of last month’s election. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)