UK budget to set out vision for post-Brexit Britain, says PM's spokesman
November 22, 2017 / 11:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK budget to set out vision for post-Brexit Britain, says PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond told ministers that his budget, due to be announced later on Wednesday, will set out a vision for post-Brexit Britain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters.

“The chancellor (Hammond) said the budget would set out a vision for ‘post-Brexit Britain’, allowing the country to grasp the opportunities which leaving the European Union provides,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

