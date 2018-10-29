FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 11:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK spending pledges will be funded irrespective of Brexit - May's spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - All the British government’s spending commitments to be set out by finance minister Philip Hammond on Monday will be funded irrespective of whether Britain secures a deal with the European Union or not, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.

On Sunday, Hammond warned rebels in his Conservative Party that he would have to quickly reverse plans to ease nearly a decade of austerity if London fails to get a Brexit deal.

“All of the spending commitments that the Chancellor will set out today are funded irrespective of a deal,” the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

