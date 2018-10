LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond’s budget spends rather than saves a windfall from lower-than-expected public borrowing this financial year, the independent budget watchdog said on Monday.

The Office for Budget Responsibility also described Britain’s economic growth trajectory as “relatively stable but unspectacular” in its biannual Economic and Fiscal Outlook published after Hammond’s budget. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Mark Heinrich)