FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain to sell 15 billion pounds of RBS shares over 5 years
Sections
Featured
Mladic reduced to frail genocide defendant
war crimes
Mladic reduced to frail genocide defendant
A defector's getaway
North Korea
A defector's getaway
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
China
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2017 / 2:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain to sell 15 billion pounds of RBS shares over 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s government will begin the reprivatisation of bailed-out lender Royal Bank of Scotland by selling 3 billion pounds ($3.98 billion) worth of shares before the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to an official report released on Wednesday.

The share sale will eventually total 15 billion pounds worth, spread evenly over 5 years, the independent Office for Budget Responsibility said in the report.

The report also said expected losses from rescuing failed banks during the 2007-2009 financial crisis narrowed to 21.8 billion pounds ($28.92 billion), from 23.5 billion pounds in March.

The government said it now faces a 26.2 billion pound loss on its stake in RBS, down from a previous forecast of 29.2 billion in March, after a recovery in the value of the bank’s shares. ($1 = 0.7540 pounds) (Reporting by Lawrence White and Andrew MacAskill, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.