UK vows to fix congested roads around ancient Stonehenge

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s government announced plans on Wednesday to fix the congested roads around Stonehenge, the prehistoric site made up of a mysterious circle of ancient stones in southern England

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said that for more than three decades, governments have failed to eradicate the bottleneck on the roads around the site.

But he did not say whether he will back a controversial government plan to build a road tunnel under Stonehenge.

“It is one of our most important regional arteries. It is one of those totemic projects symbolising delay and obstruction. Governments have been trying to fix it since the 1980s,” he told lawmakers. “This government is going to get it done.”

Stonehenge has long created one of Britain’s most scenic traffic jams, as the road narrows and motorists slow down to take in the view of the ancient monument. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)