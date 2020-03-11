Britain vows to do whatever it takes to get through coronavirus

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would do whatever it takes to support the economy as it faces a likely temporary disruption over the outbreak of coronavirus.

“I will do whatever it takes to support the economy,” the new finance minister, Sunak, said as he began an annual budget speech to parliament on Wednesday.

“The challenge is this: There is likely to be a temporary disruption to our economy. On the supply side, up to a fifth of the working age population could need to be off work at any one time.” (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon)