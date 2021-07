FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak talks during a TV interview in London, Britain November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering pushing the budget into next year to assess the economic impact of ending state support for businesses, The Guardian newspaper reported.

While a final decision on the budget has yet to be made, Sunak is being told there is a case for waiting until Spring, the newspaper said.