August 9, 2018 / 11:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's ex-foreign minister will be probed for burqa comments - Evening Standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British former foreign minister Boris Johnson will be investigated for a possible breach of the Conservative Party’s code of conduct after making comments about Muslim women who wear burqas, the Evening Standard newspaper said on Thursday.

The newspaper, citing unnamed party sources, reported that a formal decision to refer Johnson to an investigatory panel headed by a lawyer was expected later on Thursday.

Conservative campaign headquarters declined immediate comment on the report.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stepghen Addison

