LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Byron Hamburgers, owned by Three Hills Capital, has agreed company voluntary arrangement with creditors, the casual dining chain said on Wednesday.

“As a result of this restructuring process, a number of our restaurants will close and we will do everything possible to redeploy staff to other sites and initiatives,” Simon Cope, Byron chief executive said.

The company said 99 percent of its creditors voted in favour of the agreement.