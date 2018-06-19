FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
June 19, 2018 / 10:31 AM / in 2 hours

No plans to legalise or decriminalise cannabis - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has no plans to legalise or decriminalise cannabis, her spokesman said on Tuesday after a former leader of her Conservative Party urged her to consider the drug’s legalisation.

Earlier, William Hague, a member of parliament’s upper chamber who led the Conservatives from 1997 to 2001, also said Britain had lost the battle to drive cannabis off the streets — something May’s spokesman denied.

“The harmful effects of cannabis are well known and there are no plans to legalise it,” the spokesman told reporters. “In terms of decriminalising cannabis, there are not plans in that respect.” (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.